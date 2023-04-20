Banbury Bulls scored three late tries to progress to the Papa Johns Community Cup Bowl final with a 27-19 success at Drybrook.

It was another away draw for the Bulls, having won at Paviors in the previous stage and they named a side with a good mix of youth and experience.

The semi-final also increased the size of the bench from three to seven, which gave Banbury more flexibility.

The Bulls started well but it was Drybrook who opened the scoring when Ben Large intercepted a loose pass and ran in for a converted try.

Banbury Bulls pose for the camera after their semi-final success

A penalty extended that lead to 10-0 but after a home player had been yellow-carded for a dangerous tip tackle on Will Thurlow, the Bulls got on the scoreboard.

Oscar Triggs found Dan Tooth with a short pop pass and Tooth burst through the defence before beating the last man for the Bulls’ opening try.

And they were in front at the break 12-10 when Liam Lloyd showed good strength to drive his way over from close range.

Drybrook came out with renewed strength for the second half and Thomas Treherne kicked three penalties to put them 19-12 up.

But the Bulls wouldn’t be denied and they won it with three quick tries.

Quinten Blythe spotted a mismatch down the blind side and screamed for the ball to be passed his direction.

Some good hands from the Banbury forwards eventually got the ball to Blythe and, with one man to beat, he dummied a pass before racing over the line.

Joe Mills added Banbury’s fourth when Banbury broke down the opposite wing.

James Hibbert found Charlie Cranley and he played in Mills who touched down to put Banbury 22-19 up.

The Bulls had all the momentum and, despite some good defence from Drybrook, the visitors rounded it off when Tommy Gray made a half-break but was stopped inches short of the line.

However, Cranley was on hand though to pick up the ball and dart over from close range.

The final whistle followed shortly after and the young Bulls had stepped up again, playing well beyond their years.