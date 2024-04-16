In Pictures: Banbury Rugby Club hosts first-ever girls' rugby festival with over 450 players attending

Over 450 young players gathered at Banbury Rugby Club on Sunday (April 14) for a massive girls’ rugby festival.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 16:18 BST

Teams travelled from as far as south Wales, Mansfield, Havant and Market Harbourough to participate in the biggest girls’ rugby festival that Oxfordshire has seen.

The teams ranged from under 12s to under 18s and played across all of the club's practice pitches as well as inside Banbury Rugby Club’s stadium.

The festival was a great opportunity to cement friendships with local clubs, including Bicester, Brackley, Kingham School and Buckingham.

It also provided a chance for the local clubs to play together as one team, with Banbury and Bicester forming the Bisbury Team in the under-16s category.

While the two towns join up with Brackley to form the Three Bs team in the under-14s category,.

Next year, the club intends to host the festival on April 27 to tie in with the Rugby World Cup in England.

Over 450 girls participated in Banbury Rugby Club's festival on Sunday.

1. Banbury Girls Rugby Festival

Over 450 girls participated in Banbury Rugby Club's festival on Sunday. Photo: Submited Image

Photo Sales
The tournament is believed to have been the biggest of its kind to take place in Oxfordshire.

2. Banbury Girls Rugby Festival

The tournament is believed to have been the biggest of its kind to take place in Oxfordshire. Photo: John Scales

Photo Sales
Girls from as young as 11 and as old as 17 displayed their rugby skills on Banbury's pitches.

3. Banbury Girls Rugby Festival

Girls from as young as 11 and as old as 17 displayed their rugby skills on Banbury's pitches. Photo: John Scales

Photo Sales
Many of the girls on the pitch also represent their county rugby teams.

4. Banbury Girls Rugby Festival

Many of the girls on the pitch also represent their county rugby teams. Photo: John Scales

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BrackleyOxfordshireHavantMansfieldBuckingham