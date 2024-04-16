In Pictures: Banbury Rugby Club hosts first-ever girls' rugby festival with over 450 players attending

Teams travelled from as far as south Wales, Mansfield, Havant and Market Harbourough to participate in the biggest girls’ rugby festival that Oxfordshire has seen.

The teams ranged from under 12s to under 18s and played across all of the club's practice pitches as well as inside Banbury Rugby Club’s stadium.

The festival was a great opportunity to cement friendships with local clubs, including Bicester, Brackley, Kingham School and Buckingham.

It also provided a chance for the local clubs to play together as one team, with Banbury and Bicester forming the Bisbury Team in the under-16s category.

While the two towns join up with Brackley to form the Three Bs team in the under-14s category,.

Next year, the club intends to host the festival on April 27 to tie in with the Rugby World Cup in England.

Banbury Girls Rugby Festival Over 450 girls participated in Banbury Rugby Club's festival on Sunday.

Banbury Girls Rugby Festival The tournament is believed to have been the biggest of its kind to take place in Oxfordshire.

Banbury Girls Rugby Festival Girls from as young as 11 and as old as 17 displayed their rugby skills on Banbury's pitches.

Banbury Girls Rugby Festival Many of the girls on the pitch also represent their county rugby teams.