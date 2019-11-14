Goode looking for players to put down a marker

Head coach Matt Goode wants players to take their chance

The basement boys will face a much-changed Bulls’ outfit at the DCS Stadium where Goode will be looking for the fresh faces to put down a marker.

He said: “We won’t consider Salisbury’s league position because anyone is capable of beating anyone in this division. We went to Salisbury last season and shipped 40 points so we won’t be taking them lightly.”

Tom Eason, Tom Macdonald, Ed Berridge and Sam Carr-Archer are all unavailable while Ken Key hasn’t recovered from the calf injury which forced him off at Wootton Bassett and Chris Davies pulled a hamstring in training. But Liam Lloyd and James Jennings are back while Stephen Potter and Kieran Fitzgibbon could feature.

Goode added: “We were going to make changes but we didn’t envisage so many, especially in the pack, but they’ve probably come at the right time. It’s important to give players a rest and there are some who deserve a shot.