Former Bloxham School student and Banbury Rugby Club player gets call up for England squad

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Bath, got the nod from England head coach Steve Borthwick and England A coach George Skivington today (Thursday 15).

England A was introduced as a stepping stone for developing young players, transitioning from the under-20s side to the main national side.

Barbeary will make the step in class when England A face Portugal at the Leicester Tigers Stadium on Sunday (February 25).

Banbury rugby star Alfie Barbeary has been called up to play for the England A side next weekend.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The star player from Banbury made an impact on the sport from an early age with appearances for England Youth, under 18, 19, and 20s teams.