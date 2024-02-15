News you can trust since 1838
Former Bloxham School student and Banbury Rugby Club player gets call up for England squad

The former Bloxham School student and Banbury Rugby Club player, Alfie Barbeary, has been called up to play for the England A side next weekend.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Bath, got the nod from England head coach Steve Borthwick and England A coach George Skivington today (Thursday 15).

England A was introduced as a stepping stone for developing young players, transitioning from the under-20s side to the main national side.

Barbeary will make the step in class when England A face Portugal at the Leicester Tigers Stadium on Sunday (February 25).

Banbury rugby star Alfie Barbeary has been called up to play for the England A side next weekend.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)Banbury rugby star Alfie Barbeary has been called up to play for the England A side next weekend.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Banbury rugby star Alfie Barbeary has been called up to play for the England A side next weekend.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The star player from Banbury made an impact on the sport from an early age with appearances for England Youth, under 18, 19, and 20s teams.

He will join the squad of 27 who will face off against a Portugal side that is looking to make an impact on international rugby after last year’s European Championship success.

