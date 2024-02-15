Former Bloxham School student and Banbury Rugby Club player gets call up for England squad
The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Bath, got the nod from England head coach Steve Borthwick and England A coach George Skivington today (Thursday 15).
England A was introduced as a stepping stone for developing young players, transitioning from the under-20s side to the main national side.
Barbeary will make the step in class when England A face Portugal at the Leicester Tigers Stadium on Sunday (February 25).
The star player from Banbury made an impact on the sport from an early age with appearances for England Youth, under 18, 19, and 20s teams.
He will join the squad of 27 who will face off against a Portugal side that is looking to make an impact on international rugby after last year’s European Championship success.