Delight for Bulls as a crucial win lifts them out of the relegation zone

Despite having a man sent-off off at the start of the second half, the Bulls held on for a vital victory in front of a raucous Banbury crowd.

They were on the back foot early when Ed Phillips was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock on and they fell 7-0 behind before, when back to a full complement, Pete Boulton drove over with Phillips adding the extras to make it 7-7.

And Phillips gave Banbury the lead when he spotted a gap and darted in for a try which he converted himself.

The Banbury Bulls players show their delight after their vital win over Royal Wootton Bassett. Picture by Simon Grieve

And Banbury had some breathing room at the break when Alex Garbett flicked the ball up with his feet and into his hands and sprinted in from 60m for a fine solo try, which was converted to make it 21-7 at the break.

But the Bulls’ afternoon was made harder early in the second half when Selemaki Tatofi was red-carded as his shoulder made contact with the head of an opponent while tackling.

Royal Wootton Bassett responded with an unconverted try but, after the visitors had a man yellow-carded, they scored a four try to seal a bonus point when Ian Isham drove over from five metres out and Phillips added the conversion to make it 28-12.