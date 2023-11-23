Chipping Norton junior rugby players enjoy training session with professional team

Players from the Chipping Norton under-11s squad enjoyed a training session with professional coaches from the Leicester Tigers.

The Chipping Norton Rugby Club players travelled to Leicester last Saturday (November 18) to watch the Premiership clash with the Northampton Saints and meet with players and coaches.

They were treated to a training masterclass run by professional coaches from the Leicester Tigers and were able to ask Tigers’ and Argentina World Cup star Julian Montoya questions.

The trip was designed for team cohesion, enjoyment, and to further the skills of the club's under-11s squad during an important stage of their development.

The Chipping Norton players had a half-time on-pitch photo during the Tigers' clash with the Northampton Saints.

As the team moves closer to playing the 15-a-side game, they are starting to master the key disciplines of the game, including scrummaging and kicking.

Head coach Mike Ward explains: "The Under 11s tour is a key opportunity for our players to watch a professional club match at the highest level and learn more about the skills they will need at full 15 level.

"In addition, it fosters even closer bonds within the group and reinforces what a great game rugby is.

"Like all the other family-focused development clubs across the county, we want to encourage enthusiastic youngsters to participate in this great team sport, have some great fun along the way and learn key skills that they will take with them into adulthood, both on the rugby pitch and beyond."

The young players were fortunate to receive a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of the Leicester Tigers.

The Chipping Norton team finished the weekend by competing against Leicester Forest Rugby Football Club in a series of matches played on the club's state-of-the-art artificial pitch.