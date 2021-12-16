Banbury Bulls win 54-17 at Windsor but head coach still not happy!

Angus Johnson goes over for a try with the picturesque backdrop of Windsor Castle Picture by Simon Grieve

Banbury produced a strong second half display to win 54-17 at Windsor, writes Alex Inch.

A hat-trick of tries from Dan Brady, as well as joint man of the match awards for James Miller and Chris Davies helped keep the Bulls top of the table at the halfway point of the season, writes Alex Inch.

The Bulls were forced into a number of changes from last weekend’s comfortable victory over Trowbridge, but Angus Johnson, Tom Burman, James Miller, Ian Isham and Joe Mills were all on the scoresheet, along with seven conversions out of eight for Miller.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the win, head coach Matt Goode wasn’t happy: “We’ll take the bonus point win. I thought we were poor in most assets of the game,” he said.

“It’s frustrating, you’d think when we score fifty points, we’d be happy but we’re really not. I thought we were sluggish, slow to get to the ball. I’m not impressed with what we did today. The result was good, but the performance was not.”

He also felt the availability for the game was ‘shocking’. “Players need to be available for every game. We’ve usually got fierce competition for every position, and we didn’t this week,” said Goode.

“It’s a good win but it doesn’t feel like that.

“Until Dan Brady became available, I was in the starting line-up after training on Thursday.

“He was fantastic so I’m glad he was okay to play.”

But reflecting on the first half of the season, Goode said: “I knew we had the squad and the players to challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted where we are.

“There’s some really strong teams in this league and after such a long gap away from the game you don’t know where you stand until you start playing competitive fixtures.

“To be top at the halfway point is a credit to the boys and the depth we got in the squad.

“We’ve got a big game against Beaconsfield next week then after Christmas we’ve got a huge game versus Bracknell.