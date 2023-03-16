Banbury Bulls set up ‘Super Saturday’ as they fight for survival on the final day

It’s ‘Super Saturday’ for Banbury Bulls this weekend as they bid to secure survival in Regional One South Central in their last game of the season.

A last-minute try secured Banbury a crucial point in a 43-26 defeat at second-placed Havant last Saturday to give them a shot at staying up.

To secure their survival, Banbury will need to beat Bournemouth at home (2.30pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Wootton Bassett and Brighton both sit on 38 points, Banbury are on 34.

Nick Agbo scores the crucial late try which earned Banbury Bulls a bonus point in their loss at Havant and a shot a survival this weekend. Picture by Simon Grieve

If Banbury win and score four tries, then they will be safe regardless of other results in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Banbury win but don’t score four tries it might be enough. Banbury would go above Brighton if Brighton get no points from their game against Camberley.

A draw or a loss for Banbury wouldn’t be enough and would see them go down.

The club are hoping for a big crowd on a crucial day, which came about after a battling display in defeat last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They got off to the perfect start when Jack Briggs chipped the ball over the defence and collected his own kick to touch down before Ed Phillips converted.

Havant responded and moved into a 28-7 lead before good pressure led to Bulls kicking to the corner and Jacob Turner finished off the drive for another converted score.

They reduced the deficit even further early in the second half when James Hibbert burst off the back of a rolling maul to score as they made it 28-21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Havant had a player red-carded for an off-the-incident but Bulls were also down to 14 when Joe Mills went off injured and there were no healthy players left to come on.

Havant scored two more tries to make it 38-21 and Bulls were then down to 13 men when Dan Brady was also forced off with injury.

Havant scored again to make it 43-21 but Bulls dug in and won a number of penalties to allow them to work their way up the field.