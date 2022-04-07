Banbury Bulls secure promotion with bonus-point victory

Matt Goode scored two tries for Banbury in their win over Trowbridge which secured promotion Picture by Andrew Condie

Banbury put in a composed performance to beat Trowbridge 45-14. Men of the match, Matt Goode and George Ding helping the Bulls to secure all the points.

After a number of weeks since their last game the Bulls were still missing a number of usual first team players. Ken Key returned to the starting line-up whilst Matt Goode and Owen Michael got their first starts for the Bulls this season. Sean Baker was in line to make his debut for the Bulls with a spot on the bench.

The away victory saw two tries for head coach Matt Goode, with others for Angus Johnson, Ian Isham, Quinten Blythe, Jacob Turner and James Miller. Ed Phillips added five conversions.

Banbury got off to the perfect start with three early tries in the opening quarter of the match and made it 26-7 by half time.

The Banbury pack had a great game, and this was highlighted by a fantastic rolling maul from the Bulls midway through the second half. Driving the ball at least 30m up the pitch. The backs used this platform to attack, and James Miller threw a lovely dummy before scoring under the posts for an easy finish.

Matt Goode completed the scoring with a lovely run and score. Goode cutting back against the defence before running through the last man and over the try line. This would prove to be his last action of the game as he called for Sean Baker to replace him for a Bulls debut.

Owen Michael picked up a second yellow card and subsequent red card when he was penalised for another high seat belt tackle.

Banbury had been forced into a number of changes but performed well and the players that came in showing great energy and enthusiasm. By getting the victory the Bulls had secured promotion with two games to spare.

Goode playing his first game for the Bulls this season showed off all his experience with a dominating display. Ding put in a monster shift, leading the tackle count, and making metres with the ball as well.