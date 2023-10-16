Banbury Bulls secure new sponsorship deal with national housebuilding firm

Banbury RUFC have secured a £2,000 sponsorship deal with Persimmon Homes to help with the new season title challenge.

The sponsorship comes just three games into the start of the Bull’s 2023/2024 season and will help support the club's finances as they challenge for the Regional 1 Midlands title.

Persimmon Homes is working on the development at Wykham Park Farm and saw the sponsorship opportunity as an ideal way to support the local community.

Matt Goode, head of community and director of rugby activities at Banbury RUFC, said: “It’s great to have the support of the Persimmon team, and we’re so pleased to have them as a sponsor for the 2023–2024 season.

Russell Griffin, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Midlands and Matt Goode, head of community and director of Rugby Activities at Banbury RUFC.