Banbury Bulls secure new sponsorship deal with national housebuilding firm
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sponsorship comes just three games into the start of the Bull’s 2023/2024 season and will help support the club's finances as they challenge for the Regional 1 Midlands title.
Persimmon Homes is working on the development at Wykham Park Farm and saw the sponsorship opportunity as an ideal way to support the local community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matt Goode, head of community and director of rugby activities at Banbury RUFC, said: “It’s great to have the support of the Persimmon team, and we’re so pleased to have them as a sponsor for the 2023–2024 season.
“The teams are going from strength to strength, so this is a really exciting time to be involved with the club, and to know we have the backing of local businesses located close to our club is a huge boost to us.”