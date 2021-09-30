Banbury Bulls bounce back with big score over Buckingham

Jack Anderson running in one of his four tries

PICTURES BY ANDREW CONDIE

Banbury responded in the best possible way to last weekend’s defeat with a 69-5 victory over local rivals Buckingham in South West 1 East, writes Alex Inch.

Four tries from Jack Anderson and a man of the match performance from Jacob Turner helped Banbury secure all five points.

Jacob Turner was man of the match

It was a great bounce back performance from the Bulls. In defence they were fantastic and to limit Buckingham to only five points was evidence of that.

Jacob Turner’s solo try was excellent and his overall work rate round the pitch was exceptional. He constantly had Banbury on the front foot.

Special mentions to Jack Anderson who scored an incredible four tries, James Hibbert who carried and tackled superbly and Dan Brady who scored two tries and set up three more.

James Miller, Tom Eyston, Jacob Turner, James Hibbert and Duncan Leese were the other try scorers.

Miller was also on target with five conversions and Ed Phillips two.

This weekend Banbury travel to Chippenham.

Even with such a big scoreline, there’s still more to do for head coach Matt Goode.

“We’re getting better and better every week,” he said. “We need to continue to keep improving if we want to be near the top at the end of the season.

“We’ve had to make some changes, bring some of these young guys through into the senior section, but these youngsters are class. I think what we’re doing as a club is perfect. With three wins on the board and probably 80 per cent of our players having come though the mini and junior section, that’s really impressive.”

And looking ahead to Chippenham away, Goode added: “I think the league table is very deceptive, they’ve lost a few but all narrowly.

“We know it’s a tough place to travel to. Every time we play them there’s usually only a few points in it.