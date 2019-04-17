Ricciardo races to his first points

Daniel Ricciardo secured his first points for the Renault Sport F1 team in China.

Ricciardo was seventh but Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg failed to finish.

It’s good to get on the board, finish the race and have my first points with the team. We’ll take the positives from that Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo said: “It’s good to get on the board, finish the race and have my first points with the team. We’ll take the positives from that.

“We want to push on from this over the next couple of races and keep working from here.”

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen brought home finishes of 11th and 13th, respectively, at Shanghai International Circuit.

Grosjean, who started from tenth grid position, chased Toro Rosso’s Alexander Albon for the final points-paying position over the closing laps but fell 1.020 seconds short at the checkered flag.

Banbury team-mate Magnussen struggled to maintain pace in the early going from his ninth starting position, falling back to 12th before and dropped a spot just before the finish.

The results dropped the team to sixth in the constructors’ standings, tied with McLaren with eight points each, four points behind Renault and Alfa Romeo who are tied for fourth, and one point ahead of eighth-place Racing Point.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “It was not the race we’d have hoped for. It seems that we had a very similar problem to what we had in Bahrain, it was déjà vu.

“So, we need to look into it, and work hard to get this issue sorted. We move on to the next one.”

Grosjean said: “The car’s amazing over one lap but as soon as we go two laps on the tyres, we’re not there anymore, we need to understand exactly what happened. I think without the blue flags we’d have scored a point.”

Magnussen added: “Qualifying’s been good all year, so-far, we just need to sort out the race pace – it’s the most important one to be good at!”