Renault duo keen make up for frustration in China

The Renault Sport F1 team will be keen to make up for their frustration in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Both the Enstone team’s drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were in the running to score points in Bahrain before they had to retire late in the race.

Hülkenberg said: “Disappointment can happen in racing but we move on as a team, learn from what happened and do everything possible to prevent it from happening again. We showed we had good race pace, we’re more than capable of leading the midfield.”

Ricciardo won in China last year with Red Bull and added: “I’m certainly getting there in terms of extracting the maximum and getting more comfortable.

“These things do take time but it’s good to iron out these details going forward. We’ll get there soon and sure enough and I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction.”