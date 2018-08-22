Reeves-Smith times it just right to take thrilling win

Alfie Briggs and Joseph Reeves-Smith enjoyed success during round eight of the Shenington Karting club championship.

In the IAME 2-stroke Cadet class for 8-13 year-olds, Alfie Baxter-Davies and Banbury driver Briggs helped each other to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Behind them the experienced ex-Bambino driver Joseph Katsantonis was a little disadvantaged around the opening corners dropping to fifth. He then leapfrogged into the third place fight with Luke Sintler.

As the race wound down Briggs just lost touch with Baxter-Davies and had to settle for second. Meantime a very happy Katsantonis pulled off a stunning move at the last corner to claim third over Sintler, Gabriel Stilp and Ben Crossley.

In the last race of the day for TKM Extreme, Over Norton driver Reeves-Smith put an early pass on Colin Morris with Zak Bowen following to lead.

Then it was all change at the last hairpin with Bowen going into the lead over Reeves-Smith and Morris dropping out. Another Banbury driver, Max Goldsmith, seized his engine from fifth, inadvertently causing a collision with Gary Fowler.

Reeves-Smith threw off a challenge from Luke Ogden and then snatched the lead for a photo-finish win by just 0.06 seconds as Bowen and Ogden had good runs out of the final corner. Banbury’s Calum George was fourth.

In the 4-stroke Honda Cadet class, Kean Berta dropped a few places out of second at the first hairpin, Daniel Guinchard leading all the way. Oscar Teuten had a spin out of third in the chicane but Guinchard was put up a very strong defence over the last couple of laps but hung on to win.

In MiniX race, Charlie Vaughan and Drew Davidson traded the lead. That was until a frustrated Davidson put a wheel on the grass into the first hairpin and overshot allowing Vaughan a clear run to the flag.

Zak Oates, the winner of the SuperPrix, kept ahead all through the Junior TKM final despite a very strong attack on the last couple of laps from Louis Harvey.

Alfie Brooks soon had the better of Louie Short in Junior X30 and pulled clear to take the victory.

Jensen Fennymore nipped past Nathan Herbert early in the Senior X30 race to win, whilst Nathan Amess was the beneficiary in the battle for third, over Louis Dymond.

Despite Banbury driver Chris Chater’s best efforts, he could not find a way past Clive Carpenter in the Formula Libre final.