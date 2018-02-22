Reeves-Smith comes out on top in battle of Over Norton

Joseph Reeves-Smith won the battle of the two Over Norton drivers at Shenington on Sunday.

The Over Norton racer came out on top with neighbour James Pashley after the duo scrapped hard in Sunday’s TKM Extreme final.

Daventry’s Joshua Sherriff led the pack off the start until Al Paterson took the lead but Sam Fowler leapfrogged to the front from his lowly grid start. Once established in front, Fowler held the place to the chequered flag with some judicious defence.

The Over Norton pair sat in fifth and sixth with Pashley briefly ahead before Reeves-Smith put on a spurt to regain the place and arrow into second by taking Paterson at the first hairpin. Pashley had to settle for seventh behind Joe Fowler and Sherriff while Alex Rees took fourth.

In the Formula Libre class for TKM Clubman, Banbury’s Chris Chater swiftly went into the lead having taken Will Hulaki and Clive Carpenter.

Halfway through, Hulacki managed to regain the lead with Chater falling to third behind Carpenter. But as the X30 leaders lapped the Clubmen, Carpenter lost impetus allowing Chater to grab second and hold on to the end while Banbury’s Alan Smith took fourth.

In the IAME 2-strokes Aiden Neate and Luke Watts set the initial pace, swapping the lead position.

Maxwell Dodds worked his way through from ninth to second but Watts regained the lead. Dodds fell to third but took the win at the last corner over Watts while Banbury’s Alfie Briggs was 17th.

In the Honda 4-stroke category, Mitchell Gibbons held station at the front of Daryl Taylor and Mikhal Singh for half the race.

Singh tried to pass Taylor in the chicane but shot up the bank and the following Alistair Cresswell spun. Both recovered but Edward Pearson beat Gibbons for the win while Banbury driver Jack Stewart finished 24th.

In the Junior TKM, Zak Oates was hounded throughout by Spencer Stevenson, the latter trying to make his move with a couple of laps to run.

Stevenson’s challenge was thwarted leaving Oates to cruise to the win.

In the Junior X30, initial leader Joseph Taylor fought it out with Luke Whitehead, Caden McQueen and Alexander Walker. Taylor regained the lead to win over Shane White, McQueen, Nelson King and Walker.

Charlie Vaughan crept up on long-time leader Joshua McLean in MiniX and a three times lead exchange at the end. McLean just won with Jessica Edgar third.