Ratley A move to top of Division 1 of Banbury Table Tennis League

Ratley A crushed Bloxham 10-0 to go top of the table.

Ratley A took advantage of a free week for Tadmarton A to move to the top of Division 1.

They swept aside Bloxham A 10-0, led by captain Brian Hobill and supported by Wally Warburton and Debs Barrow. Steve Whelton came closest to getting a point for Bloxham, going down in five sets against Warburton. Barrow was in action for Ratley B on the same night and led the way as player of the match as they comfortably defeated Bodicote C 10-0. John Price and Alan Cotton added three points each in the singles and paired up to take the doubles.

Millennium A shrugged off the absence of Jack Shardlow to defeat a strong Bodicote B side 7-3. Michael Harrison was undefeated, with Jack Garner and Peter Harris adding two wins a piece. Roald Myers was the pick of the Bodicote players with two wins in the singles as well as winning the doubles with Dom Barker.

Phil Blowey was unlucky not to add a point for Bodicote, going down 3-1 in a high-scoring four-setter against Harris. Myers was also in action for the Bodicote A side as they shared the points with Shutford A. Harry Smith once again took a maximum three points in the singles, with Sean O’Keeffe scoring a surprise win against Bodicote’s Gary Jackson and pairing up with Smith to take the doubles for Shutford. Jackson won his two other singles, with Myers adding two wins and Toby Dow a further point.

Bodicote D lead Division 2 following their third victory in a row. Jason Crocker remains undefeated this season, with a further three points in the singles. Harry Hunt and Zach Crocker took two wins each in the singles and the father and son pairing of the two Crockers resulted in another point to give Bodicote an 8-2 win over Millennium B. Phil Beesley scored Millennium’s two points.

Eric Barlow kept his unbeaten record intact and was player of the match as Shutford B defeated Bodicote E 8-2. New league player James Maciver also won his three matches, with Derek Oxley adding a further win. Oxley and Maciver also took the doubles. Rob Gray and Alan Smith scored the points for Bodicote.

Fritwell A squeezed past Shutford B 6-4 with Darren Anderson leading the way with three victories in the singles. Paul Harris and David Bignell added a win apiece and Bignell and Anderson won the doubles. Sam Smith and Chris Dickens won two singles each for Shutford and both pushed Anderson hard before succumbing 11-6 in their deciding fifth sets.