Youknowell rockets to Plumpton win

Mollington trainer Paul Webber sent out Youknowell to land the spoils at Plumpton on Monday.

The five-year-old won the Watch Today’s Race Replays On attheraces.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Richie McLernon in the colours of JP McManus on her seasonal debut.

We’re very pleased with that run, the better ground suited her and she’s much stronger now Mollington trainer Paul Webber

Webber said: “We’re very pleased with that run, the better ground suited her and she’s much stronger now. We’ll make plans for her next race but she will jump a fence in the future.”

Stablemate Indefatiagle heads to Newbury on Thursday for her seasonal reappearance.

The five-year-old goes in the CSP Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and it looks a hot contest.

The Cropredy Lawn handler said: “Indefatigable will go to Newbury, I’m looking forward to seeing her run there.

“It’s a valuable race and there some good fillies in it but we think she’s good enough. She won her bumper and I’m happy to be going there on a nice galloping track rather than one that is too sharp.”