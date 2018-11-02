Wisecracker can go one better for Case at Hereford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Enable made history at Churchill Downs on Saturday when she became the first horse in history to win the Arc and then land a race at the Breeders’ Cup. Connections have yet to decide whether she will race again next summer, and she is 4/1 with BetVictor to land a hat-trick of Arc’s in Paris next autumn.

Champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot is 14/1 at BetVictor for the Paris showpiece but I am not convinced the latest Gosden equine superstar will get a mile-and-a-half.

The listed Floodlit Stakes is this evening’s feature under the lights at Kempton Park and there is plenty of pace in the race which should suit Crowned Eagle (6.00) – owned in partnership by Southampton striker Charlie Austin - who would have been a confident selection had it not been for a poor draw in stall nine.

The selection finished second in a Group 3 in Sweden when last seen in September and did win his sole previous all-weather start here back in March. Gerald Mosse takes over in the saddle for the first time this evening for Marco Botti whose string have been in good form without striking gold in recent weeks.

Salute The Soldier (5.30) looked well ahead of the handicapper when scoring at Chelmsford last week and he cannot be opposed despite stepping up in trip from 7f to a mile and carrying a 6lbs penalty. Clive Cox’s three-year-old was going away from his field last week and Adam Kirby takes over in the saddle from Hector Crouch.

I think a three-year-old will take the mile fillies’ handicap and Amandine did not find as much as I hoped when second at Newmarket off this mark when last seen in September. Martin Harley takes over in the plate this evening and she must have every chance of going one better.

I just prefer Muneyra (6.30) despite the worst of the draw in stall eight for James Doyle and William Haggas.

The selection has won once and been a beaten favourite twice in her three career starts and I felt this daughter of Dubawi looked ready for a step up to a mile when runner up at Chelmsford last month when she was in a bit of a pocket when beginning her challenge. An opening mark of 75 looks fair.

I remember Ben Pauling’s Stage Summit (2.45) finishing runner up on his seasonal debut at Hereford on fast ground.

I feel he can make a winning start over timber for Pauling whose string are beginning to find their feet after a slow start. Roll The Dough has been in good form this autumn but a bigger danger may come from Boagris who will appreciate any rain that might hit the track on Sunday.

Wisecracker (3.45) finished runner up when well supported at Wincanton last month in his first-time cheek-pieces and can race from the same mark this afternoon.

It is a slight surprise that he races right-handed again this afternoon given he jumped out to the left – markedly at times – at the Somerset track but Ben Case must feel that was a one-off and if he jumps straight I feel he will be hard to beat.

At Plumpton, Irish raider Sweet Destination (2.30) can go one better than when runner up at Wexford when her jockey gave the outside up to nobody and picked up a two-day ban for his troubles. Danny Mullins looks a significant booking and this six-year-old can make a bod bid.

David Bridgewater’s The Tin Miner (3.30) runs in the same colours as the stable’s The Giant Bolster who ran so well in a number of Cheltenham Gold Cup’s for the yard.

The selection has not seen the track since unseating his jockey at the last when vying for the lead over today’s C&D last September. The selection has failed to complete in three of his five starts but the yard have won with two of their last four runners and this doesn’t look the strongest of races.

