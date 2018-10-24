Vivas keeps ball rolling as Longsdon enjoys good run

It has been a fruitful few days for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon.

The Hull Farm handler sent out four winners in as many days to move on to 17 for the season.

Aunty Ann proved how tough she is and showcased Jordan Nailor’s maturity and talent in the saddle with a brilliant win at Wincanton Trainer Charlie Longsdon

Vivas was the latest Hull Farm runner to go in this week, when winning at Plumpton.

The seven-year-old landed Monday’s Gerald Karn-Smith Memorial Chase in the hands of Jonny Burke.

Scented Lily obliged at Market Rasen on Saturday. The five-year-old won the Design & Install Elixir Bathrooms Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, partnered by Burke.

Longsdon completed an across-the-card double on Friday with Aunty Ann kicking it off at Wincanton.

The seven-year-old won the Smarkets Handicap Chase, partnered by Jordan Nailor and Midnight Shot followed up at Fakenham.

The eight-year-old won the Sky Sports Racing Launching January 2019 Handicap Chase with Burke once again in the plate.

Reflecting on those three winners in two days, Longsdon said: “Aunty Ann proved how tough she is and showcased Jordan Nailor’s maturity and talent in the saddle with a brilliant win at Wincanton. Although she isn’t the biggest, she put in a superb round of jumping around the big fences.

“Midnight Shot brought the days’ wins to two at Fakenham under a great ride from Johnny [Burke]. The varying track kept him interested and he enjoyed the front running tactics.

“Scented Lily has been knocking on the door for a while and it was well worth the journey to Market Rasen for her to break her maiden tag. The step up in trip suited her and she looks to have a bright future ahead of her.”

Cheltenham’s new season opens on Friday with the two-day Showcase Meeting at Prestbury Park.

Longsdon has a couple of entries there on Friday. Treackle Tart has an entry in the Matchbook Time To Move Over Novices’ Chase and Bestwork Ryman lines up in the Stationery Cheltenham Business Club Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase.