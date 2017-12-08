Time for the real Kylemore Lough to turn up at Huntingdon

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

There is a precautionary inspection at Huntingdon planned for 7am on Sunday but if racing gets the green light, I’m looking forward to the chase debut of Nicky Henderson’s Reigning Supreme (1.25) who looked for all the world over timber that he would be well served when switched to fences.

The highlight is the Peterborough Chase and Top Notch (Evens) will be a warm order to follow up his recent Ascot success but I hope to see the real Kylemore Lough (2.30) who receives 6lbs from the favourite. The selection didn’t seem to take to the hurly burly of the BetVictor Gold Cup last time but was very well backed having his first start for the Harry Fry yard and this seven-runner race will be more to his liking. The selection is 10/1 at the time of writing and that looks too big despite moving back from handicap into graded company.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.