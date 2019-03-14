The going should suit Indefatigable

Idefatigable will face a maximum of 21 rivals in today’s (Thursday) Grade 2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Gavin Sheehan, who has been in the plate for the six-year-old’s previous four runs for Mollington trainer Paul Webber, will partner her againat Prestbury Park.

If anything, it will make it more of a stamina test and that should suit us Mollington trainer Paul Webber

The change in the going is not a concern for the Cropredy Lawn handler who said: “She ran on soft ground in her bumper at Punchestown and didn’t like the heavier parts of the course that day. But I don’t think it will be that crucial and I think the ground will be fine for her. If anything, it will make it more of a stamina test and that should suit us.”

Indefatigable has been second on her last two runs on the back of a win at Uttoxeter.