Test of stamina will suit Merry Milan at Stratford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Sixteen go to post for the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes the highlight at Newbury this afternoon and the ground appears to have gone against Addeybb (6/1 with BetVictor) whose rapid improvement this term has been on ground with plenty of cut. Indeed the son of Pivotal has never raced on ground, which has firm in its official description. The ground is good for today’s seven-race card at Stratford which begins with a Novice Hurdle over two miles and six furlongs. Dual point winner The Drone looked nothing special under Rules including in one start over timber for Gordon Elliot, he is overlooked unless the market speaks in his favour.

Merry Milan (2.00) won at Bangor on good to soft ground last month for Nicky Martin over just shy of three miles and the hope is that jockey Matt Griffiths makes it a decent test of stamina given that looked his forte when scoring in North Wales.

Stealing Mix (2.35) is a point and hurdles winner who had not been asked a serious question when coming down five out at Sedgefield when last seen at the end of August. The selection has no great history of going well fresh but I am convinced there are races to be won with Neil Mulholland’s eight-year-old over fences and Tom Scudamore who is in the saddle today was in the plate when the horse scored at Exeter over timber.

This 2m trip might be on the sharp side for the selection but underfoot conditions are ideal and he gets a narrow vote in a competitive 10-runner contest.

Fingerontheswitch (3.40) is likely to be all the rage in the three-and-a-quarter mile handicap hurdle after his Huntingdon success earlier in the month from a 5lbs lower mark.

Harry Reed is back in the saddle claiming 5lbs and I think the fast ground is the key. There is another furlong to cover this afternoon but I feel the ground is the key and he certainly has the scope to carry his big weight.

A wind operation and first time tongue-tie appeared to galvanise The Flame (4.10) who could be called the winner from some way out when scoring at Southwell (3m) earlier in the month under today’s conditional jockey. He is taken to follow up under a penalty with the slight drop in trip unlikely to be an inconvenience.

The selection is also in at Huntingdon on Tuesday and would escape a penalty if scoring this afternoon given this is a conditional jockey’s event. Mamoo steps up to 2m 6f for the first time and rates a danger for Neil King.

There is every chance the switch to fences works the oracle for Allelu Alleluia who I remember being beaten just a neck by Kalondra at Worcester a couple of years ago over timber. That horse is now rated in the mid-140s and with that in mind, I think the Jonjo O-Neill trained seven-year-old is fairly treated for his chase debut.

That said I was disappointed with his finishing effort at Uttoxeter last time and Everybody’s Talkin (4.40) is a winning pointer for the father and son combination of Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies and they are taken to make a winning chase debut.

The selection will get further than today’s two-and-a-half-mile trip in time but he ran well at Doncaster in a decent novice hurdle back in February. Do note he had a tendency to jump slightly out to his right in south Yorkshire and when he won his point-to-point. The hope is that he jumps gun-barrel straight this afternoon.

Warren Greatrex has saddled the winner of the concluding Bumper for the last two years and there will be many who feel he can land the hat-trick courtesy of The Wolf who is the half-brother to a number of winners.

He is likely to go off at prohibitive odds, however, and my two against the field are the once-raced Magical Miss and Strike In Milan (5.10) with marginal preference for the latter. The selection is a son of Milan and today’s better ground should suit more than the soft surface he encountered when third at Southwell on his rules debut back in February.

Over at Market Rasen, I feel Zamparelli (4.20) might be up to defying an 11lbs rise for winning at Stratford in first-time cheek-pieces. The selection jumped slightly out to the right when scoring last month and it is possible that he will be more at home in Lincolnshire.

The money has come in recent days for Rhododendron (10/3 at BetVictor) and Limato (6/1) but the each-way vote (1/5th odds first 4) goes to Lightning Spear (3.40) who has a first time out record of 11132 and looks overpriced at 25/1 with BetVictor.

The selection loves fast ground, will get the end-to-end gallop he needs at this trip and his trainer – David Simcock – had a Group 1 winner in France at the weekend.

The London Gold Cup is a cracking race with a number of progressive three-year-olds in opposition. Mekong makes his handicap debut for Sir Michael Stoute having made all to score at Leicester (heavy) on his seasonal reappearance.

There is surely more to come from the colt especially on faster ground but Chief Ironside (3.00) was well on top when making all at Chester last week and trainer William Jarvis suggested that his colt was potentially better than a handicapper. It is likely that he will have to be in a race, which is full of potential improvers and at 7/1 at BetVictor, I hope he can reward each way support.

In the opener Murillo (1.50) showed plenty of pace when fading inside the final furlong in the Guineas’ earlier in the month and today’s drop back in trip should suit.

The selection finished third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last June although that form has taken a few knocks. The selection is 7/2 at BetVictor for this afternoon and 16/1 for the Commonwealth Cup back at Ascot next month.

Stream Song (4.50) might not be in the same class as stablemate La Ti Dar but I thought she was well on top at Windsor in a handicap last month and I feel she can take the listed three-year-old 10f event. The selection has entries at Epsom and Royal Ascot and she must go close this afternoon if she is to take up either of those options. Frankie Dettori takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

At Newmarket, Old Persian (2.05) lost nothing in defeat when runner up behind a progressive stablemate over C&D last time and I will be disappointed if he doesn’t go one better against just the two rivals.

Hameem (5.00) can go one better than when second at Lingfield on her reappearance and she is another well-bred Gosden three-year-old filly who is potentially well above average.

Qaroun (7.20) has won two of his three career starts and I expect him to take the step up to a mile in his stride on his handicap debut for Sir Michael Stoute. The colt looked a potential Britannia type when making a winning reappearance at Goodwood and Pat Dobbs keeps the ride this evening at Doncaster.

At Market Rasen on Sunday, I hope to see the mare Song Saa bounce back having found three miles on soft ground a bridge too far at Perth last month. The mare has bits of form at this trip on good ground to suggest she might be well-treated but Zamparelli (4.20) looked one to follow over fences when scoring at Stratford last time and he is taken to defy an 11lbs rise in the weights for the Skeltons who remain in top form.

