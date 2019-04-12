Telecaster can go one better at Newmarket

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

I don’t think we saw any classic winners at Newbury on Saturday with Fred Darling winner Dandhu 12/1 from 16s at BetVictor for the 1000 Guineas and Greenham scorer Mohaather 12s from 33s with BetVictor for the colts’ Newmarket classic.

More classic trials midweek with Newmarket staging their two-day Craven Meeting starting tomorrow with the highlight the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes. The race is a rerun of the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes when Roger Varian’s Mot Juste beat John Gosden’s Angel’s Hideaway three quarters of a length - note the second (5/1 at BerVictor) is 3lbs better off tomorrow.

Andrew Balding has his string in good form but Fair Cop (3.00) looks sure to come on for her recent Newcastle comeback – finished fourth of five – her first start in over 500 days.

The mare travelled well for a long way at Gosforth Park and she is entitled to strip fitter today. She represents powerful connections, has been dropped 2lns for that run, is well drawn in stall three and did win her Maiden here – albeit on good to soft ground – two years ago.

There is a fascinating Novice event over 10f and last autumn’s Newmarket winner Ginistrelli will do well to follow up although he is a colt of some potential and William Buick is a positive booking. He will do well though to give 7lbs to Sir Michael Stoute’s Deal A Dollar and Telecaster (4.00).

The selection finished runner up at Doncaster on debut in what is invariably a hot Maiden and the hope is that he is a little less keen this afternoon with that initial run under his belt. Hughie Morrison’s New Approach colt holds an entry in the Dante at York next month and Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle.

Murphy also rides Vanity Vanity (5.00) who has been running well on the all-weather and is 9lbs lower in the weights than when runner up here – albeit beaten 4L – over 10f here back in June. She is well drawn in stall two and she will have few better opportunities of breaking her maiden tag.

At Hexham, Dan Skelton is looking to become only the second trainer – after the great Martin Pipe - to saddle 200 winners in a jumps season and his Ayr double on Saturday left him seven short of the mark. He had a couple of good opportunities at Stratford on Sunday and his Solo Saxophone (3.40) is taken to defy a 7lbs penalty for scoring at Wetherby last week when he landed a gamble with this son of Frankel.

Prince Dundee (4.10) is taken to defy a 5lbs rise for scoring over C&D last month when he was just getting the better of the argument with Square Viviani who reopposes this afternoon on 4lbs better terms.

I take the selection to confirm the form for Lucinda Russell whose Big River ran an extraordinary race to finish fifth in the Scottish National on Saturday having been so badly hampered in the early part of the race. He remains a stayer of some potential.

Sausilito Sunrise (4.40) made an encouraging comeback in his first Hunter Chase and debut for Olly Murphy and, although he is not as good as he was in his pomp for Philip Hobbs, he is entitled to come on for what was his first start in 2 years.

At Pontefract, Alminoor (2.20) can go one better than when runner up at Musselburgh on debut for Mark Johnston and today’s stiffer track should suit. The colt is half-brother to a number of winners and will get slightly further in time, but he is taken to break his maiden tag.

There is a good BetVictor sponsored card at Tramore this evening and I hope to see Well Joey (7.10) follow up his recent Hexham win when he could be called the winner from some way out. A market move for the winning pointer Daisy Chicks would be worth noting as she returns from a 400-day absence.

Half an hour earlier and Bothar Dubh (6.40) can land the Follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter Beginners’ Chase. The selection is a winner between the flags and over hurdles and was moving well enough when coming down just after halfway at Clonmel over the minimum trip last time. This step up in trip (2m 5f) should suit and Darragh O’Keefe takes off a valuable 7lbs.

