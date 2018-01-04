Take a chance on The Hooded Claw at Wolverhampton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Chepstow’s Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle winner We Have A Dream was cut from 10s to 8/1 with BetVictor for the Triumph Hurdle in the immediate aftermath of his win but was trimmed again on Sunday to 7/1. The form looks solid although Apples Shakira (3/1 at Betvictor) looks a worthy favourite at this stage.

There is a competitive twilight card at Wolverhampton on their tapeta all-weather surface and in the opening 7f apprentice handicap a chance is taken on The Hooded Claw (4.15) stepping back up in trip.

The selection caught the eye of the stewards’ on his penultimate start when jockey Fran Berry suggested a step up in trip would suit. The horse can be slowly away which would be a concern from his good draw in stall five, but he was staying on when beaten 3l at six furlongs here on Thursday and looks ready for a step back up in trip.

Grey Destiny has been raised 8lbs for winning twice recently over C&D and his latest 4lbs rise is negated by the 5lbs claim of apprentice William Cox – he is the obvious danger.

Cliffs Of Capri was caught out wide when fifth over a mile last time and he ran much better than his finishing position would suggest. He must give 14lbs to the once-raced maiden Maximinus Thrax (5.15) and that might prove just beyond him given the selection ran with promise when runner up on debut giving the impression he will know more about what is required next time.

It is quite ironic that the perceived pacemaker for stablemate Battalion (6.45) is called Enigmatic such is the character of the selection who is often slowly away but retains plenty of ability. The hope is that Enigmatic will make is a true test and that Battalion will have plenty of room to make his challenge.

Battalion used to be trained by William Haggas and the latter saddles the likely favourite Victory Bond who would be giving weight to all if this were a handicap. The latter holds a recent verdict over the selection but I just feel this might be Battalion’s day.

John Gosden has few horses in his care rated just 48 but Wilfred Owen (7.15) is owned by his wife Rachel Hood and this lightly-raced maiden ran a decent race on his handicap debut when meeting trouble in running at Chelmsford last month.

Hereford must pass an 8am inspection on Monday morning but if racing gets the green light Tree Of Liberty (1.30) can follow up what was an impressive chase debut at Ludlow for Kerry Lee and Jamie Moore. The trainer hinted on Racing UK prior to his win that her new recruit had schooled very well and her six-year-old looked a horse to follow in Shropshire.

Steel River is likely to be all the rage in the Stayers’ Handicap Chase ridden by Welsh National winning jockey James Bowen but marginal preference is for Clondaw Rigger (2.30) who is an Irish point winner and ran his best race yet when runner up over C&D last time.

It wasn’t much of a race that Native Robin (3.15) won at Warwick last week but he could be called the winner from a long way out and a 7lbs penalty may not prevent him following up at Fontwell for Nick Schofield and Jeremy Scott who, at the time of writing, has saddled three winners with his last seven runners.

If the Colin Tizzard yard were in better form then I would be sweet on the chances of Allchilledout in the 3m 2f handicap Chase who looks well handicapped on bits of his old form. Greyed A is likely to be all the rage after his recent C&D success but Finish The Story (2.15) gets a narrow vote despite returning from a 225-day lay-off. The selection is 12 years-old but has run well fresh in the past and has won from a higher mark in the past.

