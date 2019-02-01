Symbolisation can make a winning return at Meydan

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

No racing in the Britain today with all meetings cancelled following three confirmed cases of equine influenza, all from vaccinated horses in an active racing yard.

Meetings at Huntingdon, Doncaster, Ffos Las and Chelmsford will not go ahead after the BHA announced the emergency measure in a statement released late on Wednesday evening.

At Meydan, I hope to see Symbolisation (4.15) make a winning reappearance at the expense of stablemate Nordic Lights in the 9f Turf handicap for Charlie Appleby. William Buick favours Nordic Lights who looks sure to appreciate the return to this trip, having faded close home over an additional furlong here last month.

The selection goes well fresh, however, and is taken to lead home a 1-2 for the Newmarket handler despite carrying top-weight. Likely favourite Desert Fire carries the first-colours of Godolphin for Saeed bin Suroor and is only 4lbs higher than when scoring over a mile here last month, but I feel Symbolisation can make up into a group horse this year and he gets a narrow vote.

Meranwhile, last year’s Gold Cup winner Native River is 4/5 with BetVictor to win the Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday for a third successive year with King George winner Clan Des Obeaux next up at 13/8.

Former Gold Cup winner Coneygree (10/1 with BetVictor) faded into sixth in the King George having looked a threat to all with three to run but he will receive 6lbs from the market leaders and will ensure Native River doesn’t get a soft lead up front. There is further rain forecast for later in the week and the ground is likely to be genuinely soft at the Berkshire track.

