Strawberry Jack is pick of the crop at Wolverhampton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

News broke yesterday that Derby winner Masar would not race again this season but connections are hopeful that he will race again in 2019 as a four-year-old although it would be no surprise if the Derby was the last we saw of the Godolphin colt.

It wasn’t all bad news for Charlie Appleby, however, with Quorto (5/4 from 3/1) doing us a favour in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday – a dominant display which forced the colt to be cut from 33s to 14s for the 2019 2000 Guineas with BetVictor.

There is a bumper eight-race card at Wolverhampton this evening and Strawberry Jack (6.40) ran a promising race on debut at Newmarket and is entitled to improve for George Scott. The juvenile is well drawn in stall four and Oisin Murphy – who is riding as well as anyone at present – takes over in the plate.

No I’m Easy (8.10) makes his all-weather debut for Tom Dascombe in the 7f Handicap and it is fair to say that connections feel he is capable of better than his current mark although he has yet to transfer his homework to the track. He has a decent draw this afternoon (3) and the hope is that he can improve for the switch to tapeta.

Real Estate is the obvious danger carrying a 6lbs penalty for last week’s C&D win – note there were three 7f Handicaps on the card and the fastest time was clocked by the James Tate winner who won despite pulling hard and racing wide. He will be a tough nut to crack.

At Windsor, Magical Wish (6.20) can go one better than when runner up at Salisbury on debut. Richard Hannon juveniles often come on for their racecourse debut although this two-year-old did seem to know his job first time out. Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the plate this evening.

De Sousa also takes the ride on Concierge (6.50) who ran a very promising race on debut when third over this evening’s C&D. The selection was hampered close home and should have finished second on that occasion. With that experience under his belt I feel he will be hard to beat.

Hard to know what to expect from Know Your Limit after a lifeless run at Newmarket last time. The form of his previous Leicester second reads very well in this company and it would be no surprise if he bounced back this evening in first-time cheek-pieces.

The vote, however, goes to Jus Pires (8.20) blinkered for the first time for Jeremy Noseda. The four-year-old has a track record of 212 and can race from the same mark as when second here on his reappearance earlier in the month.

Pride’s Gold (8.50) was not good enough to get competitive in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last month but she should find this evening’s company more to her liking. A previous all-weather winner at Wolverhampton Simon Crisford’s filly is another possible winner for De Souza. Let’s hope it is a good night for the champion jockey.

Three Card Trick (2.15) was beaten under 2L at York on debut behind Dunkerron who ran a fine race in Group company at Newmarket last week. The selection led for much of the trip (6f) on debut and he drops to the minimum distance at Ripon this afternoon.

Snow Wind (4.55) ran all the way to the line when a close fourth in a Mile Novice event at Newbury on debut and she looks sure to appreciate today’s extra quarter-mile for William Haggas.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.