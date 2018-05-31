Stoney Broke can go one better at Newcastle

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Three jumps cards today with the Flat action coming on Newcastle’s tapeta surface this evening.

Stoney Broke (7.45) can go one better than when runner up on her reappearance when she could never quite get on terms with Flying North who was given a canny ride from the front by Hollie Doyle.

The mare has finished first and second on her two previous starts at Gosforth Park although both of those efforts were over twelve furlongs and this evening’s extended ten-furlong trip is on the sharp side. The hope is that recent Leicester winner Belissa puts the pace in the race – if not I would like jockey Danny Muscutt to ensure there is a decent gallop.

John Gosden’s top-weight Pouvoir Magique (8.15) looked better than ever when scoring at Newbury last month and the selection is unbeaten in two starts over a mile including when winning over this evening’s C&D – albeit from a 9lbs lower mark – back in November.

At Bangor, Fair Mountain (2.30) can go one better than on his British/hurdles debut when he finished a never nearer second. The third came out and won at Fakenham on Sunday and it is fair to say that all jockeys in the Ludlow contest felt the winner would come back to his field.

Hidden Cargo (3.00) had not yet been asked a question when coming down behind Bandsman at Kempton last time and he can recoup losses despite the steadier of 12st in the two-and-a-half-mile novices handicap chase for Alan King. This doesn’t appear the strongest of contests and I feel the Alan King-trained six-year-old deserves a chance to recoup losses.

If Not A Role Model stays today’s 2m 5f trip at Fontwell he will be tough to beat but I am going to take a chance on Brown Bear (3.45) who is just 5lbs higher than when scoring over C&D 12 months ago. The selection clearly enjoys fast ground and returned from a short break when having a pipe-opener over timber last month. His jumping can be a bit hit and miss but he gets the vote for local handler Nick Gifford.

Double Treasure (3.15) was only rated 110 over timber prior to switching to fences and he is now rated 150 in that sphere. He reverts to hurdles with something to prove this afternoon but conditions should be ideal and I hope to see Gavin Sheehan make plenty of use of his seven-year-old.

Peculiar Places has not had much luck in his last couple of starts but I just favour the Jamie Snowden-trained runner who is having his second start since having a wind operation.

At Southwell, Sizing Scorpion (6.05) has his first start for Colin Tizzard having left the yard of Mouse Morris since he last raced back in December 2016.

The selection fell two out on his sole point in his native Ireland but he has the scope to jump a fence and his hurdles win at Fairyhouse was achieved on good ground. Tom Scudamore looks a significant jockey booking.

Too Many Diamonds (6.35) is only 4lbs higher than when scoring over C&D last month and he is taken to follow up for the Skeltons. The horse has won five times in his career and on each occasion, it has been in the month of May – let’s hope he hasn’t looked at a calendar recently.

