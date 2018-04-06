Step up in trip should suit The Bottom Bar at Market Rasen

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Tomorrow sees the start of Aintree’s Grand National meeting, but we will not be seeing dual Champion Hurdler Buveur D’Air in action in the Aintree Hurdle after Nicky Henderson reported his inmate had scoped badly and would miss the Grade 1 contest.

Nine were declared for the race yesterday headed by Jessie Harrington’s Irish raider Supasundae who is the 4/5 favourite at BetVictor with the admirable The New One 4/1 and My Tent Or Yours 9/2. The eight to post for the Aintree Bowl will be headed by Gold Cup runner up Might Bite (8/13 at BetVictor).

Today’s Nottingham card fell foul to the elements yesterday but there is a decent jumps card at Market Rasen this afternoon and a number of competitive all-weather cards in Britain and Ireland.

It is hard to get away from the chances of Mont Des Avaloirs (2.00) in the Market Rasen opener given the form of his third to Summerville Boy and Kalashnikov in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in January was franked at Cheltenham when the pair finished first and second in the Supreme.

The Bottom Bar (2.30) was well-beaten on his first start for Nicky Henderson at Towcester but the winner - Skelton’s Al Shahir - is a useful animal despite being pulled up on his next start when he was well backed but stopped quickly stepping up in distance.

Today’s step up in trip should suit this son of Stowaway who cost connections £100,000 when bought at Goffs horses-in-training sales last May.

I hope to see top-weight Red Devil Star (3.35) give weight and a beating to his three rivals for Suzy Smith dropping down in trip. The selection is 2lbs lower than his last winning mark – albeit in December 2016 – but is only eight and has been running consistently well of late.

My two against the field in the 2m 5f Handicap Chase are Beggar’s Wishes (4.10) stepping up in trip and Remind Me Later dropping down in trip with marginal preference for the former who got outpaced before staying on strongly when second at Leicester last time over a furlong shorter.

Trained by Peter Bowen, the seven-year-old looked as if he was tailing himself off at Leicester last time but he ran on really well to finish second and the form of that race is working out very well. The handicapper has seen fit to raise the gelding 4lbs, which is a concern, but if putting his best foot forward he must go close in a tight handicap.

The feature race is a cracking 3m Handicap Chase and if Shockingtimes (4.40) is in the same mood as when winning at Haydock last time he looks up to defying a 7lbs rise. The selection had not had the best of luck in recent starts prior to that fluent success and the hope is he can build on that win for Jamie Snowden.

Venetia Williams had four winners on Monday and it will be interesting to see what the market says about the prospects of Russborough - who has certainly dropped to a winning mark. Lip Service and Milly Baloo are others to consider in the feature event.

At Lingfield Cameron Noble takes off a valuable 5lbs from the back of Geetanjali (3.45) who is chasing a quick all-weather hat-trick having scored at both Wolverhampton (tapeta) and Chelmsford (polytrack). The selection was well on top under Joe Fanning last time and his talented apprentice largely negates his 6lbs penalty.

Lubinka (4.50) holds an entry in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh and really ought to be up to winning today’s Fillies’ Novice event for Peter Chapple-Hyam.

At Kempton this evening, I’m looking forward to seeing Iconic Boy (8.45) step up in trip to 11f for David Elsworth. The selection is out of a 100+ rated mare who stayed this trip and more and shrewd connections left the money behind when a beaten favourite over a mile on his handicap debut.

