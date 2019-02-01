Step up in trip should suit Chess Grand Master

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

It is unsure whether racing on Friday will get the green light following the outbreak of equine flu which caused the abandonment of racing in Britain on Thursday.

The British Horseracing Authority face a difficult decision given the disease - which can be transmitted via humans and through the air – is highly contagious. Wolverhampton have already called off Saturday’s meeting and I would be surprised if racing went ahead this weekend.

It is significant that Donald McCain – whose yard housed the three horses who have tested positive for equine flu – is not due to have any runners at his local track Bangor this afternoon.

If the track gets the green light, then Village Vic (4.55) can make a winning Hunter Chase debut for Philip Hobbs. The selection was a useful handicap chaser in his time and – as many in the yard have – must bounce back from a disappointing season when the stable were under a cloud.

Barakilla won the corresponding race 12-months ago and must go close but Village Vic is a personal favourite and has a good record fresh. He looks an Aintree Foxhunters candidate to me a race Barakilla finished fourth in last term.

Alberto’s Dream (3.15) is 8lbs higher than when winning over 3m 5f at Warwick in March and the selection should strip fitter for a recent pipe-opener when tailed off at Hereford. The selection goes well for his amateur pilot and he gets the each way vote with Bob Ford and Amiral Collonges suggested as big dangers.

They race at Dundalk under the lights this evening and no problems are forecast with the Thurles jumps card going ahead as normal on Thursday.

Swissterious is best suited by the Conditions of the three-year-old 7f contest but he ran poorly on his last two starts for Karl Burke in Britain and “only” cost 55,000gns when sold at Tattersalls Horses-in-Training sales back in October.

Sky Seven travelled well when scoring over C&D here seven weeks ago and Mick Halford’s lightly-raced colt is a big danger on what is only his third career start. The vote, however, goes to Colfer Me (6.00) who drops back a furlong having made all over a mile here last time. Jockey Donnacha O’Brien is unbeaten - one from one - on the colt and I feel he will make sure it is a decent test on his brother Joseph’s three-year-old who must give 3lbs to Sky Seven.

Joseph O’Brien saddles The Game Of Life who looks sure to go close returning to a mile, the distance at which he made a winning debut here back in December. The colt has since finished runner up dropped back to 7f and he has a good draw this evening in stall five.

The vote this time, however, goes to Mick Halford’s hat-trick seeking Gougane Barra (6.30) who overcame a poor draw to win with a bit up his sleeve from a 7lbs lower mark last week. Today’s contest is a step up in class, but he has a much better draw in stall four tonight and he can follow up last week’s C&D success. Note Niall McCullough takes over in the saddle with Ronan Whelan unable to do the 8st 7lbs weight.

In the feature BetVictor sponsored two-mile contest, Rashaan is the likely market leader as he bids to follow up last year’s success in the corresponding race but he refused to race over fences last time and is overlooked.

Chess Grand Master (7.30) would be receiving plenty of weight from Rashaan if this were a handicap but this Bumper winner scored here over 12f last time giving every indication that a step up in trip would suit.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.