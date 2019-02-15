Shorter trip should suit Loveherandleaveher

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

reported to be 50/50 to take his chance in the BetVictor Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse at the weekend. Pat Kelly’s stable star is 5/2 with BetVictor to win the Grade 3 Chase where he will meet a maximum of ten rivals including 3/1 Rathvinden who is on my long shortlist of potential Grand National winners for which he is a 33/1 chance with BetVictor.

Alpha Des Obeaux – runner up in the Thyestes at Gowran last time - is the 2/1 market leader with the sponsors and let’s hope all the leading contenders stand their ground.

At Huntingdon today (Thursday), Chaparral Prince is blinkered for the first time as he tries to break his maiden tag at the third time of asking over timber, but he has now finished runner up three times in his seven career starts and is overlooked.

Anytime Will Do (2.50) has won all three starts under rules including two over timber the last of which was at Bangor when he gave weight and a beating to his rivals. The second, third and fifth home have subsequently won and the selection – trained by Dan Skelton – is currently 33/1 with BetVictor (NRNB) for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Jonjo O’Neill had a winner at Wetherby on Tuesday and his Knight Destroyer must have every chance in the 2m handicap Hurdle despite top-weight. The juvenile The Knot Is Tied is likely to make a bold bid from the front for Bryony Frost, but the vote goes to Emma Lavelle’s Celtic Joy (3.25) who ran his best race yet when third at Kempton to a couple of decent prospects and an opening mark of 109 might not be beyond him.

Air De Rock has been frustrating of late finishing second in his last couple of starts having looked an unlucky loser on his previous start when he came down two out when looking the most likely winner. He steps up in trip this afternoon which I feel will suit, but he is creeping up the weights.

He is overlooked in favour of Vocaliser (4.35) who is another who has never won at this near 2m 4f trip although he did win at Taunton over 2m 2f.

The selection went well for a long time at Sandown in a better race last time and this sharper track should suit. Robin Dickin has had a difficult season, but this inmate has dropped below his last winning mark and I feel he is one to keep on side between now and the end of the season – rain would suit.

Loveherandleaveher (5.10) may not have quite got home at Hereford last time and this slightly shorter trip should suit Nicky Henderson’s mare in the finale. Connections look to have found an excellent opportunity.

Cap Du Nord (2.40) improved for the step up in trip to 2m 3f at Exeter last time and today’s additional couple of furlongs should see him in an even better light at Sedgefield this afternoon.

Trainer Christian Williams landed a gamble at today’s county Durham track with Sideways last month and I hope he can follow up with today’s recommendation. Braavos is well treated on his best form for Philip Hobbs and looks the danger.

I’m To Blame (3.15) has won four of his five career starts including a facile C&D last time and he can defy his opening mark of 124 despite the steadier of top-weight. Keith Dalgleish has his string in good form and I would be disappointed if the selection didn’t run a big race.

