San Satiro can make a winning debut over fences at Ludlow

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Billesdon Brook caused a 66/1 shock in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket for Richard Hannon on Sunday and there appeared no fluke about it with all the fancied runners to the fore.

I was more taken, however, by the win of John Gosden’s Lah Ti Dar in the Pretty Polly Stakes and the latter now heads the betting at 7/2 (from 7/1) for the Investec Oaks at Epsom next month. One word of caution as her trainer and jockey Frankie Dettori suggested she would not want the ground any quicker than good for the fillies’ classic – she looks a potential star to me.

She is 25/1 at BetVictor for the Arc at Longchamp in October although at this moment in time she looks third choice of potential mounts for Dettori behind Enable and Cracksman.

Chester’s May Meeting begins tomorrow but there are a number of decent jumps cards today and we begin at Ludlow where there is a terrific Novices Limited Handicap Chase.

The frustrating Sumkindofking has ability and the switch to fences is interesting but San Satiro (7.00) should appreciate this good ground and this winning point-to-pointer can make a winning chase debut under rules for Paul Nicholls.

The selection has not been seen on the track for almost 12 months but a flat right-handed track clearly suits and as long as there is no significant rain, he can make a winning chase debut.

Tonight’s good ground should suit Nikki Steel (8.00) in the amateur riders handicap hurdle for Dr Richard Newland.

The selection is 5lbs lower than his last winning mark and is entitled to come on for his run at Fakenham last month when returning from a near 600-day absence. The selection has certainly been given a chance by the handicapper and the booking of James King is a positive.

At Fakenham, I think there might be more to come from Caviar D’Allen (2.40) for Christian Williams back on decent ground having been well supported on ground possibly softer than ideal at Taunton back in March.

The selection ran well on fast ground in an Irish point-to-point including when beaten a head by a horse (Special Prep) currently rated 122. With that in mind, Caviar D’Allen’s current mark of 102 could be workable.

Hatchet Jack looks to have an excellent opportunity to break his maiden tag over timber in the Maiden Hurdle but I am going to take a chance with the point-to-point and bumper winner Don Des Fosses (3.10) who has had a wind operation since disappointing on heavy ground at Leicester back in January.

There is a good card at Exeter this evening and the mare Innocent Girl (7.20) has a history of going well fresh and can take this on her first start for 248 days.

The selection was beaten 5l by Double Treasure – who was rated 119 at the time - when last seen back in September and it is perhaps significant that the winner is now rated 23lbs higher.

Mistress Massini (7.50) has won both her point-to-points so far this season and was a fast ground Bumper winner for Anthony Honeyball a couple of seasons ago. She can take the Hunter Chase final with William Biddick a positive booking.

On the level at Thirsk and Mango Chutney (5.25) was beaten a head at Wetherby on soft ground on his reappearance but is adaptable with regard to the ground and is taken to go one better from the same mark with Philip Makin again in the saddle.

