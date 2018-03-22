Rolling Dylan can give Hobbs a much-needed boost at Hereford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The weights will be announced tomorrow for the Topham Chase at Aintree on the Friday of the Grand National meeting (13th) next month and it looks like being a quality renewal of a contest over a near two-and-three-quarter mile trip completing just over a complete circuit of the National course.

The mare Theatre Territory (12/1 at BetVictor) represents connections who certainly know how to win the race given owner Robert and jockey Sam Waley-Cohen have combined to win the race twice previously with another mare Liberthine (2006) and Rajdhani Express (2015). The mare is not yet guaranteed a run, however, given she is only rated 132 and there were 79 entries at the first entry stage.

There is a good novice chase at Hereford this afternoon and Geordie Des Champs must go close for Rebecca Curtis. The gelding pulled the race out of the fire at Taunton when last seen two months ago coming with a rare rattle to win going away although the second has done little for the form in subsequent starts.

Three Ways has had a wind operation since he disappointed at Newbury last time and is a novice I have a lot of time for, but Rolling Dylan (2.45) jumped and travelled like a class act at Chepstow last time and can give weight to his four rivals and give Philip Hobbs a much-needed winner.

Despite a fluent win in a Wetherby handicap on his belated seasonal reappearance, Westend Story (3.15) has been something of a disappointment and was easily brushed aside at Sandown earlier in the month. The selection returns to the novice ranks this afternoon and he would be a very confident selection were it not for the stuttering form of the Hobbs’ yard.

I’m going to take a chance on Monet Moor (3.45) dropping down in trip in a modest mares’ handicap chase over 2m 4f.

The selection failed to stay 3m at Exeter last time but did win a point-to-point at this trip under Bryony Frost who takes over in the saddle for her father today. The ground was described on Monday as soft (good to soft in places) and the hope is that it continues to dry between now and post time.

The maiden Pink Tara (4.45) made an encouraging comeback from a near 650-day absence when finishing fifth at Ludlow back in January and she has been given plenty of time to get over that run by Venetia Williams whose string have been in good form in the last week.

Kerry Lee ended a disappointing week with a double at Ascot on Sunday and her veteran Scales (5.15) has had his wind tweaked since disappointing at Taunton at the beginning of February.

The 12-year-old returns from a near two-month break today with conditions ideal and she won off this mark under today’s talented conditional back in October.

At Newcastle this evening, I think Sam Missile (6.10) will appreciate dropping back to this extended mile-and-a-half having been outstayed over two miles last time. The selection may have most to fear from recent Jumpers’ Bumpers winner Jamacho in what promises to be a competitive handicap.

I am sweet on the chances of Amuletum (7.10) who was no match for a couple of well-bred three-year-olds over this evening’s C&D earlier in the month but that was no disgrace and she begins life off an attractive looking mark.

Paul Mulrennan keeps the ride for this lightly-raced and well-bred filly who began life with Mick Halford in Ireland and is having only her second start for Peter Chapple-Hyam.

