Princeton Royale can go one better at Stratford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

We eventually get the 2018 Stratford season underway this afternoon with ground described as good although there is the possibility of a scattered thunderstorm! Let’s hope the rain stays away.

The opening Handicap Chase is for horses who have run in at least three handicap chases without winning in the last 12 months which includes Princeton Royale (2.00) who lost nothing in defeat when second off this mark at Fakenham earlier in the month.

Claimer Harry Teal - who is good value for his 7lbs - rides the selection who has won from a higher mark than todays in the past. Trainer Neil King has his string in good form and I feel his nine-year-old must go close in a race, which by definition, has a number of horses involved who look out of sorts at present.

Badilou (2.35) was in with every chance when making a Horlicks of three out at Towcester last time and he is given a chance to recoup those losses for Martin Hill. The selection has yet to win a race in Britain but he has bits of form, which suggest he might be well-treated at present and gets the each way vote.

In the Mares’ Handicap Hurdle The Missus (3.40) is surely better than she showed at Taunton coming back from a long lay-off last month. Trainer Warren Greatrex fits his daughter of Presenting with a first-time tongue-tie this afternoon and she has been dropped 3lbs in the weights since her moderate reappearance.

Secret Investor (4.10) has been struggling on soft ground of late but I am convinced there is a hurdle in Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old before he turns his attention to fences next term. The gelding’s point win was gained on good ground and his second at Kempton – also on decent ground - back in November is, arguably, the best form on offer. Granted a sound surface, this looks a gilt-edged opportunity for the likely market leader.

Corner Creek (4.45) has had his wind tweaked since disappointing at Southwell back in December on ground, which may have been softer than ideal. As long as there is no significant rain, I feel he can return to winning ways for Michael Scudamore with Ben Poste in the saddle.

The teenager Mr Syntax never won the races he ought to have done under rules, but it is interesting to see he landed a point earlier in the month and underfoot conditions should be ideal. Abricot De L’Oasis (5.15) was beaten a couple of lengths by Cousin Pete in a point-to-point at Barbury Castle back in February, however, and that form was given a boost when the winner finished third in the Cheltenham Foxhunter’s last month.

The selection was beaten half a length earlier in the month in another point and conditions should be ideal for the eight-year-old who was rated in the low 130s earlier in his career with Dan Skelton.

At Wincanton, Buster Thomas (3.20) looks very well handicapped at present and must go close despite reservations about the form of the Emma Lavelle yard. The selection is bred to be considerably better than his current mark and the stable’s Junction Fourteen did run well for a long way at Fontwell on Friday.

