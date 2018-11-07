Pete The Feat set for Sandown glory again

There are not many opportunities for a horse to win a race named after him.

But Pete The Feat has the chance to do just that this weekend for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon.

The 14-year-old goes for glory in Sunday’s Sandown 188Bet Pete The Feat Veterans’ Handicap Chase at the Esher track. Pete The Feat has won 12 times from 63 starts and three of those have come at Sandown Park.

Longsdon said: “Pete will tell us when he’s had enough of racing but he’s a horse which needs to be doing something, not left in the field.”

Longsdon saddled Nightfly to win at Wetherby on Saturday.

The seven-year-old won the Danny Megson 40th Birthday Celebration Handicap Chase in the hands of Jonny Burke to take the Hull Farm handler on to 19 winners so far.