Pete The Feat earns the plaudits from Longsdon

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon paid tribute to Pete The Feat following his 11th career success.

The 13-year-old won Friday’s Holiday Inn Shepperton Amateur Riders Handicap Chase at Sandown Park.

Pete The Feat is a flag-bearer for the veterans series and proves that horses can race and be competitive even when they are in their teenage years Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

The Hull Farm handler said: “Pete is an absolute star and he has clocked up his 11th win, top and tailing 2017 with wins at Sandown.

“Damian Skehan gave him a great ride, keeping his enthusiasm under control and directed in the right direction, towards the winning post.

“Pete’s main target is still the Veterans’ final next month which he won this year, by which time he will be 14 however his love for racing remains boundless. He jumped well and left many of the younger horses struggling to keep with him.

“He is a flag-bearer for the veterans series and proves that horses can race and be competitive even when they are in their teenage years.”