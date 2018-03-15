Pendra flies the flag for Longsdon at Cheltenham

Pendra will carry Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon’s hopes at the Cheltenham Festival today (Thursday).

The ten-year-old will line up in the concluding Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase for amateur riders. Derek O’Connor will take the ride on the JP McManus-owned Pendra who finished second in the same race last year.

Pendra is joint top-weight for the race on his seasonal reappearance for the Hull Farm handler.

Stablemate Midnight Shot lines up in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase. He will be partnered by Jonny Burke who rode Western Miller to tenth place in Tuesday’s Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase.

Meanwhile, Longsdon enjoyed an across-the-card double on Saturday. Peat The Feat won at Sandown and Just Your Type obliged at Hereford.

It was a 12th career win for the 14-year-old Peat The Feat, who won the Matchbook Racing Is Commission Free Handicap Chase in the hands of Johnny Burke.

Just Your Type followed up at Hereford where the six-year-old won the 188Bet Faller Refunds At Cheltenham Thursday Novices Hurdle, partnered by Andrew Tinkler.