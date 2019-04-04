Patience pays off for Old Jeroboam

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon was delighted to see patience pay off when Old Jeroboam won at Wetherby on Sunday.

The five-year-old won the bumper in the hands of Johnny Burke.

The Hull Farm handler said: “Old Jeroboam has not been the most straight forward to train. He was lame for most of last season and some of this, however it was mainly growing pains and we have had a clear run since Christmas with him.

“He is a nice horse who has strengthened up over the last 12 months. He was running well to finish third when at a furlong out, he suddenly dropped his head and galloped through the line.

“He will have learnt plenty for the run and we will look for another run this spring if the ground stays right for him. He looks to be a good horse for the future especially when he goes over hurdles.”

Longsdon has several entries at the three-day Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Castafiore runs in today’s (Thursday) Grade 1 Devenish Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

The six-year-old was seventh on her last run in the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Stablemate Dandridge goes in the Grade 3 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase on the same card. The ten-year-old was second at Kempton in February.

Diger Daudaie has an entry in Friday’s Grade 1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle but could run in Saturday’s Grade 3 Gaskells Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old won last time out Uttoxeter in March.

Edgcote trainer Ben Case has entered First Drift in a couple of races at Aintree. The eight-year-old , who won at Newbury last month, could run in Friday’s Grade 3 Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle or the Gaskells Handicap Hurdle on Saturday.

Fellow Edgcote trainer Alex Hales could run Smooth Stepper in Saturday’s Grade 3 Betway Handicap Chase.