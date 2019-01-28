Paisley Park and Frodon make a strong case for the Festival

Paisley Park and Frodon ran out impressive winners at Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday.

It was the last meeting at Prestbury Park before the before The Festival™ presented by Magners in March.

Paisley Park, the impressive winner of the Grade 2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle, is the new favourite for the Grade 1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle. Frodon, victorious under Bryony Frost in the feature Grade 2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase, is on target for the Grade Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Paisley Park confirmed himself as the leading British-trained contender for the Grade 1 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle as he routed the opposition to record a fourth victory in as many starts this season. The seven-year-old also provided trainer Emma Lavelle with a first Grade 1 win when taking the JLT Hurdle at Ascot in December.

Frodon recorded a fourth victory at Cheltenham with another tremendous front-running performance to set up a tilt at the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old was stepping up in distance after taking the Grade 3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase over an extended two and a half miles for the second time at The International in December.

It was a fifth victory for Nicholls in the BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase, with the ten-time champion jump trainer having also saddled See More Business twice, Taranis and Neptune Collonges to victory.