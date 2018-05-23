Nightline on the mark to follow up for Longsdon

Charlie Longsdon’s first two winners of the new National Hunt campaign have a lot in common.

Nightline won at Bangor-on-Dee on Saturday for the Chipping Norton trainer.

Nightline has taken his time to get off the mark but has run some terrific races in defeat Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

The eight-year-old won the Wrexham Lager Novices Handicap Chase in the hands of Jonathan Burke for the Hull Farm handler.

Nightline is the full brother to Nightfly who won at Ludlow earlier in the campaign.

Longsdon said: “Both appreciate the better ground and, while Nightfly runs her best races over two miles, Nightline is an out-and-out stayer. By the late Midnight Legend, they are out of a sister to the great Alderburn.

“Nightline has taken his time to get off the mark but has run some terrific races in defeat at Doncaster through the winter so this was not out of turn. Hopefully now he has got his head in front, he will continue the form.”

While the Grafton Hunt point-to-point meeting was taking place on his doorstep, Edgcote trainer Alex Hales sent out a winner at Stratford, where The Drone obliged.

The seven-year-old won Sunday’s Inspire Racing Club Novices Hurdle in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies for the Trafford Bridge handler.