New recruit heads Lonsdon’s entries

Charlie Longsdon has several entries at the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

New recruit Willie Boy heads the Chipping Norton handler’s entries in the feature race on Saturday – the BetVictor Gold Cup.

That was a good prep run at Wetherby and he will be all the sharper for it Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

On the same day, Louse Talk has an entry in the BetVictor Intermediate Handicap Hurdle and Cardigan Bay has an entry in the Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Midnight Shot has a couple of options on Friday in the Markel Insurance Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase and Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase in which stablemate Azure Fly also holds an entry.

The Hull Farm handler said: “Willie Boy goes for the BetVictor Gold Cup. He was second on his first run for us at Wetherby. He came to us in September and he’s a fine, big strapping horse.

“That was a good prep run at Wetherby and he will be all the sharper for it.

“Midnight Shot may go in the cross country race, he jumps well and is a great traveller. He’s been a star for us, winning 11 races.

“If he doesn’t go in the cross country race he may go in the amateur riders’ race. Azure Fly may go for the cross country race if he was to get in the handicap. He’s gone a bit quirky as he’s got older but he’s been a great stalwart for us.

“Cardigan Bay won her bumper very easily at Fontwell in September. She might not be good enough but she deserves to take her chance and after that she will go over hurdles.”

Edgcote trainer Alex Hales has a couple of entries at the meeting.

Stacey Sue has an entry in Saturday’s Karndean Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. Trafford Bridge stablemate Minellaforleisure holds an entry the following day in the Steve And Sue Ibberson Happy Retirement Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.