Mosse hopes to play a winning tune on Pennywhistle

Gerard Mosse will replace Frankie Dettori as the captain of the European team at Ascot’s Shergar Cup on Saturday with the Italian confirmed to ride – amongst others – John Gosden’s Pennywhistle (7/2 with BetVictor) in the Gp3 Sweet Solara Stakes at Newmarket.

Seven will go to post for the Haydock feature, the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes, tomorrow with Elwazir the 2/1 market leader with BetVictor despite being drawn out on the wing in stall seven. If there is not too much rain in the next 24-hours I feel Owen Burrows’ progressive three-year-old will be very hard to beat.

At Musselburgh this afternoon I hope to see Bryan Smart’s Armageddon (2.40) cope with the drop to the minimum trip, having made all over 6f at Haydock last time when she was clear and going well at this distance giving every impression she was quick enough for this flying five furlongs.

Kuiper Belt (5.15) was a fluent win over hurdles for Gordon Elliot at Perth last week and he looks potentially very well treated off a mark of 53 returning to the level. That was his first start for the Elliot yard and it might be worth noting that the stayer is also declared for Ayr on Saturday and entered for another race at the same track on Monday. The suggestion is that Elliot feels his 4-y-old is well handicapped at present.

There is rain forecast at Newmarket on Thursday and I hope Assembly Of Truth (5.25) can make it third time lucky having failed to get home over an additional furlong here last month. She had previously been beaten just half a length by the 1000 Guineas favourite Pretty Pollyanna at Yarmouth and I feel she can take advantage of the 6lbs she receives from the Kempton winner Firelight.

Love To Breeze (7.10) has been off the track since finishing second to the progressive Maid Up at Goodwood over 12f back in June when she stayed on all the way to the line. Harry Bentley will want a decent gallop dropping back in trip, but this lightly-raced filly is open to significant improvement and a 4lbs rise looks fair given the subsequent exploits of the winner.

The filly Fountain Of Time (7.40) has been off the track for the best part of three months, having won two of her three all-weather starts. The selection makes her turf debut this evening and her pedigree suggests a bit of cut in the ground would not go amiss.

At Haydock Beatboxer (6.15) can maintain his unbeaten record having won at Sandown over 7f on debut for John Gosden. Frankie Dettori takes over in the saddle this evening stepping up to a mile and this Scatt Daddy colt holds an entry in the Gp 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next month.

Any significant rain would help Question Of Faith in the 2m Handicap and marginal preference is for Four Kingdoms (7.55) who showed he stays two miles when runner up at Musselburgh last time. The selection is 3lbs higher this evening but Andrew Breslin – who rode the 4-y-o to success at Ayr on his penultimate start – takes off a valuable 7lbs.

