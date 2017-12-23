Miss Tongabezi gives Webber an early present at Towcester

Miss Tongabezi gave Mollington trainer Paul Webber and early Christmas present when landing the spoils at Towcester.

The eight-year-old won Thursday’s totepool Betting At betfred.com Handicap Chase in the hands of Richie McLernon.

Webber has now sent out winners at each of the Towcester fixtures since October after the 40/1 victory of Miss Tongabezi in the 2m 5 1/2f novices’ limited handicap chase.

Miss Tongabezi runs in the colours of Diana Webber and is descended from the line of Auntie Dot, the mare which ran third to Seagram in the 1991 Grand National, one place ahead of Over The Road which was ridden by Robbie Supple, the starter at this Towcester fixture.

But stablemate Very Live found one too good in the following race.

The eight-year-old was second in the totepool Merry Christmas Handicap Chase, also ridden by McLernon.