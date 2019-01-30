Lucarno Express powers to big win for Waley-Cohen

Lucarno Express repaid Robert Waley-Cohen’s faith in him with a win in the Savills Heythrop Hunt point-to-point meeting.

It came at Cocklebarrow where Sam Waley-Cohen partnered the eight-year-old to a facile win on Sunday.

He has had a lot of problems with his breathing, has had an operation and Katie Mawle has done a fabulous job with him Robert-Waley Cohen

The Edgehill owner-trainer has enjoyed all sorts of success but he had never won a race by a distance until Lucarno Express spread-eagled his rivals in the Wurzel High Speed Broadband Six-Year-olds And Over Open Maiden.

Lucarno Express powered clear with a yawning gap back to Winola, who took second after Orchard Moon refused at the last, before jumping the fence at the second attempt to claim the minor honours.

The owner said: “It is great to have a winner with a home-bred. He has had a lot of problems with his breathing, has had an operation and Katie Mawle has done a fabulous job with him.”

