Longsdon looks to fences for Just Don’t Ask

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon was out of luck at Cheltenham but looks to have a good chaser in the making in Just Don’t Ask.

The Hull Farm handler saw Just Don’t Ask make it back-to-back wins when successful at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

The six-year-old won the Betfred Follow Us On Twitter Novices Hurdle in the hands of Brian Hughes, getting the better of the 130-rated Whiskey In The Jar. He has not been out of the frame in all four of his runs this season.

Longsdon said: “Just Don’t Ask was assisted by a terrific ride from Brian Hughes. He had to battle the elements with snow drifting on to the hurdles, similar to his win at Ayr.

“He is an exciting horse to look forward to next season especially when he goes over fences. As a winning Irish pointer, he jumps well and enjoys the soft ground.”

Meanwhile, Pendra is still a possible runner in next month’s Randox Health Grand National.

But the ten-year-old was unable to improve on last year’s second place in Thursday’s Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders Handicap Chase.

Ridden by Derek O’Connor, the JP McManus-owned Pendra tracked the leaders throughout but a mistake two out scuppered his chances of making the frame.

Stablemate Midnight Shot produced a spirited run in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase on the same day.

The eight-year-old was prominent throughout in the hands of Jonathan Burke and went on to finish eighth. Midnight Shot is now on course for the Topham Chase at Aintree next month.

Longsdon said: “He ran a cracker so I’m delighted. He tired a bit but he wants good ground which will suit him.”