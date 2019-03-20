Longsdon enjoys an across the card double

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon may have been out of luck at the Cheltenham Festival but he completed an across the card double on Saturday.

Diger Daudaie won the Abacus Decorators Lady Riders’ Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter. The six-year-old was ridden by Abbie McCain.

It is a privilege to saddle a winner for The Queen and we are delighted that he has now shaken his maiden tag over fences Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

And later in the day Forth Bridge finally got his head in front at Kempton at the 11th attempt. The six-year-old won the Matchbook Silver Bowl Handicap Chase in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Longsdon said: “The horses have been running well in defeat but it is always good to be in the winner’s enclosure. I bought Diger Daudaie from the Tattersalls Ascot March sale and he has since won two races. He doesn’t carry any excess weight and has proved to be a hardy, tough horse.

“Forth Bridge benefited from a change of tactics, Nico sat him in behind and he jumped and travelled beautifully. It is a privilege to saddle a winner for The Queen and we are delighted that he has now shaken his maiden tag over fences.”