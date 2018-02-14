Longsdon enjoys a purple patch with triple success

Just like buses, you wait for the next one and then three arrive in quick succession.

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon sent out three winners over the weekend.

Louse Talk has come out of his race in fine fettle and all being well will aim to run at the beginning of March Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

Louse Talk kicked off an across-the-card double when winning on Saturday at Warwick.

The six-year-old won the Visit The All New racinguk.com Novices Hurdle in the hands of Paul O’Brien who then headed off to Uttoxter to partner Castafiore.

O’Brien’s dash to Uttoxeter paid off as the five-year-old won the Roger Martin’s 70th Celebration Mares Handicap Hurdle.

And the next day Just Don’t Ask obliged at Ayr, taking the yard on to 35 winners for the campaign.

The six-year-old made the long trip north of the border worthwhile by landing the toteplacepot Maiden Hurdle in the hands of Brian Hughes.

The Hull Farm handler said: “Louse Talk kicked off the weekend with an eye-catching front running performance at Warwick.

“He will come on fitness-wise for the run as we have not been hard on him leading up to the race. He has come out of his race in fine fettle and all being well will aim to run at the beginning of March.

“Paul drove to Uttoxeter where he rode a fantastic race to win a handicap hurdle on Castafiore, bringing an across-the-card double for the team, with our only two runners on the day.

“The weather at Ayr caused a worrying moment or two as snow threatened the card, however Just Don’t Ask justified favouritism to lose his maiden tag over hurdles, winning by 15 lengths under Brian Hughes. He loves the softer going and managed to get everything under the cosh early on.”