Lightning Spear gets the each-way vote at Newbury

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Sixteen go to post for the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes the highlight at Newbury this afternoon and the ground appears to have gone against Addeybb (6/1 with BetVictor) whose rapid improvement this term has been on ground with plenty of cut. Indeed the son of Pivotal has never raced on ground, which has firm in its official description.

The money has come in recent days for Rhododendron (10/3 at BetVictor) and Limato (6/1) but the each-way vote (1/5th odds first 4) goes to Lightning Spear (3.40) who has a first time out record of 11132 and looks overpriced at 25/1 with BetVictor.

The selection loves fast ground, will get the end-to-end gallop he needs at this trip and his trainer – David Simcock – had a Group 1 winner in France at the weekend.

The London Gold Cup is a cracking race with a number of progressive three-year-olds in opposition. Mekong makes his handicap debut for Sir Michael Stoute having made all to score at Leicester (heavy) on his seasonal reappearance.

There is surely more to come from the colt especially on faster ground but Chief Ironside (3.00) was well on top when making all at Chester last week and trainer William Jarvis suggested that his colt was potentially better than a handicapper. It is likely that he will have to be in a race, which is full of potential improvers and at 7/1 at BetVictor, I hope he can reward each way support.

In the opener Murillo (1.50) showed plenty of pace when fading inside the final furlong in the Guineas’ earlier in the month and today’s drop back in trip should suit.

The selection finished third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last June although that form has taken a few knocks. The selection is 7/2 at BetVictor for this afternoon and 16/1 for the Commonwealth Cup back at Ascot next month.

Stream Song (4.50) might not be in the same class as stablemate La Ti Dar but I thought she was well on top at Windsor in a handicap last month and I feel she can take the listed three-year-old 10f event. The selection has entries at Epsom and Royal Ascot and she must go close this afternoon if she is to take up either of those options. Frankie Dettori takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

At Newmarket, Old Persian (2.05) lost nothing in defeat when runner up behind a progressive stablemate over C&D last time and I will be disappointed if he doesn’t go one better against just the two rivals.

Hameem (5.00) can go one better than when second at Lingfield on her reappearance and she is another well-bred Gosden three-year-old filly who is potentially well above average.

Qaroun (7.20) has won two of his three career starts and I expect him to take the step up to a mile in his stride on his handicap debut for Sir Michael Stoute. The colt looked a potential Britannia type when making a winning reappearance at Goodwood and Pat Dobbs keeps the ride this evening at Doncaster.

At Market Rasen on Sunday, I hope to see the mare Song Saa bounce back having found three miles on soft ground a bridge too far at Perth last month. The mare has bits of form at this trip on good ground to suggest she might be well-treated but Zamparelli (4.20) looked one to follow over fences when scoring at Stratford last time and he is taken to defy an 11lbs rise in the weights for the Skeltons who remain in top form.

