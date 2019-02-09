Konitho can follow up on return to Naas

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

No racing in Britain until Wednesday at the earliest following the confirmation earlier in the week that three horses at the yard of Donald McCain had tested positive for equine influenza. Over 100 stables were being tested on Friday morning to see if the virus had spread beyond McCain’s yard in Cholmondeley in Cheshire.

Wednesday would appear to be the very earliest day that racing will return in Britain and I would suggest next weekend is more realistic date, although BHA chief executive Nick Rust suggests it could be weeks rather than days. At this stage there appears no threat to the Cheltenham Festival next month and I feel the BHA have acted swiftly and effectively to avoid a potential crisis and should be applauded for their swift response.

The ITV4 cameras are at Naas this afternoon and City Island (12.40) can give weight and a beating to his eight rivals in the opening novice hurdle. The selection was described by trainer Martin Brassil as a “proper horse” after he won at Galway in the summer a race he later lost as a trace of arsenic was found in his urine!

The six-year-old made no mistake at Leopardstown on Boxing Day over the minimum trip but today’s additional 3f should suit. Note the horse’s owner sponsors the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month and he is currently 16/1 at BetVictor for that Grade 1 contest.

Debuchet (1.35) has been bitterly disappointing over timber having finished runner up in the Champion Bumper at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival but connections look to have found an ideal opportunity returning from a five-month break.

The feature race is the listed Mares’ Chase over two miles and a return to a left-hand track will suit Gordon Elliot’s Synopsis who impressed when scoring at Cheltenham over an additional half-mile back in October. I feel we can put a line through her latest run at Huntingdon.

Marginal preference, however, is for Wille Mullins’ Pravalaguna (2.10) who jumped well when scoring over 2m 4f at Limerick on her second start over fences and receives 4lbs from Synopsis.

Joseph O’Brien’s Konitho (2.45) is currently a 40/1 shot at BetVictor for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and 25/1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

Whether he is in the same class as the yard’s other leading juveniles Sir Erec (11/8 for the Triumph with BetVictor) and Fakir D’Oudairies (6s for the Supreme at BetVictor) is questionable but there was much to like about his C&D win here last month and he is taken to follow up.

O’Brien has his string in excellent form under both codes and he saddled an impressive Bumper winner (Sempo) at Thurles on Thursday. I feel his Front View (4.10) can go one better than when runner up at Gowran Park on debut when he may have bumped into a top-class animal of Willie Mullins (Blue Sari).

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.