Know The Score can get the right result at Hexham

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

BetVictor Gold Cup runner up Frodon bids to go one better in Saturday’s Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham when he will again lock horns with winner Baron Alco on 3lbs better terms for the two lengths he was behind Gary Moore’s seven-year-old last month.

Nicky Henderson’s Rather Be was travelling like the winner when brought down four out in the same race and he heads the market at 3/1 with BetVvictor. Baron Alco is 6s, Frodon 7s and it is 8/1 Bar for the weekend feature.

Soft ground at Hexham this afternoon and Know The Score (12.20) is taken to build on his third on his Hurdles debut at Chepstow when very well backed.

This slight step up in trip should suit David Pipe’s Towcester Bumper winner who travels up from Devon to the north east. The selection will get 3m in time and it should be worth noting that he only went off 20/1 for the Champion Bumper back in March.

Osmond’s fans will be hoping Paper Roses can make a winning reappearance in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, but I hope the drop back to the minimum trip will not inconvenience Derriana Spirit (1.20) who finished second on her first start over timber when pulling hard. The selection needs to brush up her jumping, but it would be no surprise to see Brian Hughes try and make all on the Nicky Richards’ mare.

Dick Darsie (1.50) beat Inchcolm at Wetherby back in December and Sue Smith’s charge is 9lbs better off with that rival this afternoon as a result of Tristan Davidson’s charge having won his last couple. The selection was well backed ,but ran poorly on his reappearance although the hope is that he will be a different proposition with that run under his belt.

Instingtive (2.50) raced from 10lbs out of the handicap when runner up at Carlisle 10 days ago and Lisa Harrison’s seven-year-old can run from her old mark this afternoon. The handicapper has given the selection a 10lbs rise for that effort, so the gelding is 10lbs ‘well-in’ today.

At Leicester, the form of Cougar Kid’s (2.00) recent Hereford second was franked at the weekend when winner William H Bonney followed up at Huntingdon from a 4lbs higher mark. The selection has been raised 3lbs for that effort but won her sole previous start at Oadby and gets on very well with 5lb conditional Brodie Hampson.

Hillcrest Fire (2.30) is another who has won her sole start at today’s track and she lost little in defeat when runner up at Market Rasen on her seasonal debut. A 4lbs rise makes life more difficult but she is open to further improvement and can make a bold bid for Stuart Edmunds.

At Lingfield, Fearsome (11.40) reverts to the flat having been plying his trade over hurdles of late. The selection is well drawn, has the considerable assistance of Adam Kirby in the saddle and is a dual C&D winner.

Gert Back Get Back was given a fine ride by Adam Kirby over 12f at Kempton last time and I’m not convinced the drop back in trip and 4lbs rise will allow him to follow up. The vote goes to Sunday Prospect (6.15) for Karl Burke who finished runner up at Wolverhampton last time when not getting the run of the race. From stall one the hope is that Clifford Lee can get a good position before swooping fast and late.

