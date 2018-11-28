Kilfinichen Bay gets back on track

The long trip north paid off for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon on Tuesday when Kilfinichen Bay landed the spoils at Sedgefield.

The ten-year-old won the Sedgefield Boxing Day Tickets Available Online Handicap Chase in the hands of Brian Hughes. It was a 13th career win from 47 starts for Kilfinichen Bay and Longsdon was delighted to see him win again following four placed runs since his last win in July.

It was good to see him get his head back in front, it took some time but at least he back to winning again Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

The Hull Farm handler said: “It was good to see him get his head back in front, it took some time but at least he back to winning again. It will depend on what the handicapper does as to where we go next with him.”

Longsdon’s plans for the weekend will depend on conditions and the amount of rain over the next couple of days.

Nightfly has a couple of entries on Friday at Newbury, in the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase, and at Doncaster in the Eden Farm Hulley’s Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old was successful at Wetherby earlier this month and has won three times form 13 starts.

Longsdon said: “Nightfly is in on Friday at Newbury and Doncaster, but we’ll have a look nearer the time to see which race he goes for, I wouldn’t want it to go too soft at Newbury and that’s why we’ll probably head to Doncaster for the better ground.”